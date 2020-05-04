Matthew Perry single : the star of Friends has broken up with his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry and his sweetheart Molly Hurwitz, it is finished ! The star of Friends is again single…

Clap end for Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz ! As shown in the site Us Magazinethe couple has decided to end its relationship after a few months of love. According to the information of the newspaper, friends of the star Friends the saw even though it was already pass the ring on your finger. “His entourage wanted to see installed since a long time with it, especially Courteney Cox” told a source in the month of February. “Molly has her own apartment but she spent more time with him”, added the source. Finally, there will be nothing. For the time being, the reasons for their breakup were not disclosed. As a reminder, it is in December 2019, Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz had been seen together for the first time.

According to some, the stars of Friends would be still in love with Courtney Cox and did not happen to turn the page. Already in 2019 Closer you spoke of. While the two actors have played lovers numb to the screen for nearly ten years, it would seem that the romance has been more than real for Matthew Perry. “Matthew has always been in love with her, he has never really been able to move on to something else.” had declared a close to to US Weekly. Truth or not, since the end of the series Matthew Perry was displayed with several celebrities. He attended Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996, before going out with Lizzy Caplan between 2006 and 2012.

Matthew Perry again as a couple ?

It should be noted that a few days ago, the actor was displayed in the streets of Los Angeles during the outbreak of coronavirus with a perfect unknown. Both wore masks to protect themselves from Covid-19. But then, he already found love ? The suspense remains whole. One thing is for sure : Matthew Perry seems more radiant than ever. Case to follow.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news