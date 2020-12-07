Matthew Perry’s ex reveals he sent her to get her drugs

Kayti Edwards revealed that the Friends star sent her to drug dealers to get her cocaine, heroin, and crack.

Actor Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, revealed that he sent her to drug dealers to get her cocaine, heroin, and crack, all while she was pregnant.

According to Kayti, Matthew felt that “no one was going to stop a pregnant woman” and so he sent her to find him illicit drugs.

“I was five months pregnant going down and buying things for her. He said, ‘No one is going to stop a pregnant woman. Don’t worry, ‘” the woman revealed to The Sun.

Kayti briefly dated the Friends star in the 2000s and continued in contact after their breakup.

Matthew, who struggled with addictions for decades, hit rock bottom in 2011.

“We opened the bag, sometimes it was pills, cocaine, sometimes heroin and crack, it was like a mixed bag, you never knew what you were going to get,” he said.

Speaking about why she continued to fuel her addiction, she said that he emotionally blackmailed her and essentially wanted her to stop “wandering the streets” and potentially get caught by the police or paparazzi.

“I look back and think, ‘What kind of friend was I?’ But I wanted to help him, ”he said.

“He made me feel guilty by saying, ‘If you don’t bring me this, I’ll go myself and walk downtown.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’ll just do it for you’, because I didn’t want her in her state of mind A, to drive, and B, to wander the streets… It was a bit strange, our relationship became toxic. I could not say no “.

“I was spending all this money. You just had to drive it, pick it up, take it away, boom, sometimes three times a day, sometimes spending $ 3,000- $ 4,000 a day. I was just thinking, ‘oh my gosh.’