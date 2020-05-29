Max Domi reveals a secret about what Drake thinks of Montreal

Apart from being the home of the Montreal Canadiens, the Bell Centre often hosts big names from the music industry, including canadian rapper Drake. Max Domi player of the Habs, has also revealed a secret that the singer himself would have entrusted after one of its show in Montreal.

It is in a new video published on the social networks of the Habs that the number 13 has shared some of his best publications on Instagram.

The last one is a shot of Domi in the company of Drake at the Bell Centre taken in September 2018. The singer takes pride the jersey of the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.

In the caption, he wrote : “Delighted to see you. What a show. The Bell Centre was 🔥. I have a lot of respect for all that you do. “

The athlete was then revealed that Drake had told him this evening and we can say that it is quite flattering for Montrealers.

“This is surely the photo of the coolest that I’ve taken. […] It was after a show at the Bell Centre, and I do not know if he will be angry against me for having said it, but it really got me said that it was the crowd the most crazy in front of which he had performed. “

Domi added that it was even before he had played at the Bell Centre. “It’s not just me, it is he who has said” joke there.

The fans in montreal and quebec Drake can now boast to be among the most incredible… But then again, we already knew it!

It only remains to wait for the next show the rapper in our city to prove to him once more.