Max Domi still draws the pipe from his father

Max Domi and his father, the old plague of the Toronto Maple Leafs Tie Domi, have always been of great accomplices. On Friday, the striker of the Montreal canadiens and did not miss another opportunity to tease his father.

The son Domi has agreed to answer questions from supporters on the account Instagram of the national hockey League (NHL), and he paid tribute to his father, while throwing a few tips.

“I’ve always admired. He arrived at the rink with a smile every day. It was the hardest work in the entire NHL and he left everything on the ice. To win games you need guys like that”, was first mentioned by the athlete 25-year-old, who is back in Toronto after spending the first month of his confinement at Montreal.

“Of course my father was in the NHL, but my favorite player was Mats Sundin, he recalled with a smile. He watches all my matches. This is a player I’ve always admired and who has been part of my development. […] It is one of the best of all time”.

Mark Wahlberg against Tie Domi

Speaking of complicity, Tie Domi has a friendship relationship with the popular actor Mark Wahlberg since the early 1990s. It seems also that an offer would be on the table for a boxing match-a friendly between the two, once the circumstances allow.

“These are the two guys that work the strongest that I know of, has been specified by Max Domi. I admire them for several reasons and they are hard to cook. Mark is rather a boxer. My father was rough on the ice. He is the best defender in the history of the NHL. I don’t say that because he is my father; go and see the statistics.”

But as a don’t wait another…

“I chose to go in the corner of Mark for this fight, and Tom Brady has chosen one of my father. He also is one of my favourite athletes of all time. I would take Mark any time. It’s going to the exhaust, it is too fast. My father is going to miss all of its shots”, has predicted Domi.

Good words for Markov

The player’s HP has also agreed to comment on the announcement of the retirement of the former defender of the Habs, Andrei Markov, to whom he lavishes praise.

“I was told that it was a very good teammate. I remember him as a true warrior. Wow… it was incredible,” revealed Domi, who has taken Markov to four times as a member of the Coyotes in Arizona.

“He is the best defender that Russia has known for a long time. I’ve never had the chance to play with him, but playing against him was never much fun. Congratulations on your retirement.”