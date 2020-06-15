MaXoE Festival 2020 : The Selection Movies, – Category-Historic/Biopic (Film / DVD)

Second category of Selection Cinema of our new edition of the MaXoE Festival : the category of Historical/Biopic, which is proposed to you this year for the first time since the launch of this event maxômesque. If the 7th Art is full of historical films sweeping all periods, the films selected this year focus on the contemporary period, ranging from the First world War – with the tour-de-force of aesthetics and technique of Sam Mendes – in our days – with a cinema engaged in the fight to end violence against women.

Le Mans 66, James Mangold

The synopsis official : Based on a true story, the film follows a team of eccentric engineers in the united states, led by the visionary Carroll Shelby and his british driver Ken Miles, who are sent by Henry Ford II to build from scratch a new car that will dethrone the Ferrari with the competition in the le Mans of 1966.

The critics of the press : While the outcome is known to all, the quality of the story and the mastery of the realization come to elicit a certain amount of suspense, in part also thanks to the extraordinary benefit of Christian Balequite simply prodigious. Movie car races the more impressive since Rush of Ron Howard, Le Mans 66 stands out as a biopic to be strong and the former, focuses much more on the story of friendship between Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby on the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari.

Le Mans 66directed by James Mangold. With Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, … Released in cinemas on 13 November 2019.

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

The synopsis official : This saga of organized crime in the America of the post-war period is told from the point of view of Frank Sheeran, a former soldier of the Second world War became a con man, and a hitman who worked alongside some of the greatest figures of the 20th century. Spanning several decades, the film recounts one of the unfathomable mysteries of the history of the United States : the demise of the legendary trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa. It also offers a dive monumental in the arcane world of the mafia by revealing its inner workings, its internal struggles and its relationship with the political world.

The critics of the press : The Irishman is a river on the organized crime and a work of wills for Martin Scorsese in which he observes and studies the time. The one that passes and one that remains. The filmmaker looks death in the face, that of his characters, his close relatives, his own. Thus, the film double of an emotion overwhelming, accentuated by several considerations : the farewell final to a genus, to a pan of our lovers, and marks the end of a Story sublime. A new masterpiece to the tunes of Requiem, orchestrated with a skill without equal.

The Irishmandirected by Martin Scorsese. With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel, … Out directly on Netflix on 27 November 2019.

A hidden life, Terrence Malick

The synopsis official : Franz Jägerstetter, a peasant of austria, refuses to fight alongside the nazis. Convicted of treason by the nazi regime, he is liable to the death penalty. But driven by his unwavering faith and his love for his wife, Fani, and his children, Franz remains a free man. A hidden life tells the story of these unsung heroes.

The critics of the press : A formal beauty incredible, this film is broad, mainly shot in natural light in the village of Franz Jägerstetter and even the house where he lived with his wife and children, is a fresco at once epic and intimate. With an inspiration stylistically reminiscent of his best films, Terrence Malick films the waiting, the lack, the hope and takes the viewer on a long and sublime visual poem, whose hero, by the radical scandalous, his commitment, questioning our relationship to the existence in this he has more essential. A hidden life is part of these major works that have the power to haunt for a long time.

A hidden life, directed by Terrence Malick. With August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Bruno Ganz, Michael Nyqvist, … Released in theaters on December 11, 2019.

1917, Sam Mendes

The synopsis official : Caught up in the turmoil of the First world War, Schofield and Blake, two young british soldiers, are assigned a mission, strictly speaking, impossible. Bearers of a message that could prevent a devastating attack and the death of hundreds of soldiers, including the brother of Blake, they embark in a race against time, behind enemy lines.

The critics of the press : Filmed as a long plan-sequence, this incredible odyssey of two soldiers of the Great War is a narrative, primitive, existential, organic, coupled with a show of breathtaking beauty spectral who bathes in the blood and the mud. Cinema furious, poignant, taking, and which we forget the camera, the tour-de-force and the seams. There is only a flood of pain, an unforgettable look, a shock of the senses. And a great movie.

1917directed by Sam Mendes. With George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, … Released in theaters on January 15, 2020.

Scandal, Jay Roach

The synopsis official : Inspired from actual events, Scandal plunges us into the behind the scenes of a television channel as powerful as controversial. Of the first sparks to the explosion of the media, find out how women journalists have succeeded in breaking the code of silence to denounce the unacceptable.

The critics of the press : Scandal (the title of which original – Bombshell – more end, returns to the “bomb” launched by Gretchen Carlson in the media landscape and the English word characterizing the sexy women) is a thunderbolt which denounces, without detour, the violence of sexual harassment in the world of television. Far from being a manichean, the film waters down or the mistrust of the lanceuses alert them, nor their political opinions, nor their reluctance to upset the status quo. An ambivalence without revisionism worn by a fabulous trio of actresses : Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

Scandaldirected by Jay Roach. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Malcolm McDowell, … to be Released on January 22, 2020.