MaXoEEnsemble / Containment : Grand concert of solidarity in line #TogetherAtHome ! (Music)

The music allows us every day to escape during the containment, and the artists know this well. At the initiative of Lady Gaga and in partnership with the association Global Citizen and theWHOthe mega american star will tomorrow, Saturday 18 April 2020, a huge concert of solidarity online #TogetherAtHome !

One World : Together At Home will be broadcast online on Youtube, on social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Twitch), but also on television stations around the world, including France Télévisions, Canal+ or M6. In the program : an impressive list of stars confined, but which will ensure the show by giving the voice to the four corners of the world.

Don’t miss this historic moment of solidarity! Find out how you can watch One World: #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/vyEIfCs0jc 👇 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 17, 2020

The lists of artists to be announced for this exceptional evening

Adam Lambert • Alicia Keys • Amy Poehler • Andra Day • Andrea Bocelli • Angela • Anitta • Annie Lennox • Awkwafina • Becky G • Becky Lynch • Ben Platt • Bill & Melinda Gates foundation • Billie Eilish • Billie Joe Armstrong • Billy Ray Cyrus • Black Coffee • Braun Strowman • Bridget Moynahan • Camila Cabello • Cassper Nyovest • Celine Dion • Charlie Puth • Chris Martin • Christine and the Queens • Common • Connie Britton • Danai Gurira • David & Victoria Beckham • Delta Goodrem • Don Cheadle • Eason Chan • Eddie Vedder • Ellen DeGeneres • Ellie Goulding • Elton John • Erin Richards • FINNEAS • Heidi Klum • Henry Golding • Hozier • Hussain Al Jassmi • Idris and Sabrina Elba • J Balvin • Jack Black • Jack Johnson • Jacky Cheung • Jameela Jamil • Jason Segel • Jennifer Hudson • Jennifer Lopez • Jess Glynne • Jessie J • Jessie Reyez • Jimmy Fallon • Jimmy Kimmel • John Legend • Juanes • Kacey Musgraves • Keith Urban • Kerry Washington • Kesha • The Killers • Lady Antebellum • Lady Gaga • Lang Lang • Leslie Odom Jr. • Lewis Hamilton • Liam Payne • Lili Reinhart • Lilly Singh • Lindsey Vonn • Lisa Mishra • Lizzo • LL COOL J • Lola Lennox • Luis Fonsi • Lupita’nyong o • Maluma • Maren Morris • Matt Bomer • Matthew McConaughey • Megan Rapinoe • Michael Bublé • Milky Chance • Natti Natasha • Niall Horan • Nomzamo Mbatha • Oprah Winfrey show • Paul McCartney • Pharrell Williams • Pierce Brosnan • P. K. Subban • Picture This • Priyanka Chopra Jonas • Rita Ora • The Rolling Stones • Sam Heughan • Sam Smith • Samuel L Jackson • Sarah Jessica Parker • Sasha Banks • Sebastián Yatra • Shah Rukh Khan • Shawn Mendes • Sheryl Crow • Sho Madjozi • SOFI TUKKER • Stephen Colbert • Stevie Wonder • SuperM • Taylor Swift • Tim Gunn • Usher • Vishal Mishra • Xavier Woods • Zucchero

A very nice initiative that will allow those who live and work difficult for this containment to escape a bit for a concert that promises to be more than memorable ! Little teaser until tomorrow 😉