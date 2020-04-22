May 1, date key to defining the theme of the ascent – David Medrano

THE D-DAY

Friday, may 1, is in the first instance, the date that you have in mind in the Mexican Soccer Federation to carry out the General Assembly to put to a vote of all the sectors of the amendment to Article 35 of the constitution that has to do with the promotions and descents to be able to boot the d-League. According to the bylaws to modify this article, it is needed that the one who intends to have at least 80 percent of the votes. The Federation is divided in terms of percentage of votes in the following manner. Liga MX 55 percent, League-of-Climb five per cent, Second Division 18 per cent, Third Division, 13 per cent and Industry’s Amateur nine percent. The intention is that the Assembly is face-to-face and who are the chairs of all the categories.

IMPORTANT MEETING

Last morning the president of the Mexican Federation of Football Yon de Luisa, and the president of the League MX, Enrique Bonillawill meet with the presidents of the Second and Third divisions, as well as with the owner of the sector, amateur. The talk has like end, the two leaders to explain to José Vázquez, José Escobedo and José Antonio Huizar, the project of the League of Expansion and seek the support of the three sectors in the General Assembly. Vazquez and Escobedo want to know first-hand the way in which they would be benefited or harmed their branches for later presentation to the members of each category and that they are the ones that decide. The Third has scheduled a meeting on Saturday to inform the leaders of their clubs and the Second looks for early next week.

SCENARIOS

Play to the middle of may is impossible, therefore the Third Division, which had scheduled its League for those dates, had to reschedule, and now talks of 15 or June 16 as likely dates, while in the Liga MX has been ruled out for the entire month of may and it is now thought in order to start training in mid-June and if all goes according to the times able to resume on the 3rd of July. There are clubs that have expressed concern over the fact of having to play behind closed doors, the topic of the fertilizers that are sold, but we have made clear from the Liga MX, the resumption will have to be closed for at least the seven days that remain, and as for the League we could discuss the topic again. All dates are subject to the authorization of the Secretary of Health.

