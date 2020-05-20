May 19, Outputs Blu-ray, digital and DVD

Welcome in the heading Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD from 19 may ComingSoon.net! We have highlighted the outputs of this week in detailed articles of the various tracks below! Click on each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

New movies on Blu-ray / DVD

Sonic the hedgehog

The world needed a hero, we have had a hedgehog. Super-powerfull speed, Sonic is racing to save the world and prevent the evil genius Robotnik to take over the world. Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, and James Marsden are the stars of the adventure that the whole family will enjoy.

Brahms: The Boy II (exclusive clip)

This sequel to the thriller of 2016 follows Jude as he discovers a porcelain doll realistic named Brahms in the backyard of the mansion. Jude quickly finds comfort in Brahms, but the story perverse behind this sinister doll unfolds slowly, causing a new terror.

“alt =” “/>

Emma.

The comedy of the beloved Jane Austen on how to find your equal and earn your happy ending is reimagined in this delightful new film adaptation of Emma.

In before

The brothers elves, Ian (voice of Tom Holland) and Barley (voice of Chris Pratt) have the opportunity to spend a day with their deceased father and go in search of the epic van Guinevere Barley. When their mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes that his sons are gone, she teamed up with The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) to find them.

The way back

An old phenomenon of basketball from high school, now faced with defeat, is invited to lead the team’s poor today and start a sequence of victories. But is this enough for the redemption?

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Watch the battle the more shocking of the DC universe, where survival itself is a victory.

The killings of postcards

When the daughter of detective Kanon is killed in the framework of a series of heinous murders across Europe, it is racing against the clock to stop the killings.

Buffaloed

Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) is trying to get out of Buffalo and go to the school of his dreams but can not afford it. She gets scammed and decides to flip the script and trick the system as it has done for her. Co-starring Judy Greer, Jai Courtney and Jermaine Fowler.

The raft (DVD)

During the summer of 1973, a young international crew of six women and five men embarked on a sea voyage of the most unusual – a trip close to across the Atlantic from Spain to Mexico on a floating raft called the Acali, initiated by the anthropologist Santiago Genovés, who proposed to use the group as guinea pigs in his investigation on the origins of violent conflict and the dynamics of sexual attraction.

Reading Club

Ghostbusters: Artbook

Celebrating the legacy of the classic of pop culture, this art book deluxe hardcover presents a jackpot ectoplasmic art exclusive brand new inspired by the investigators in paranormal the most iconic in film history. Bringing together artists, brilliant animation, comic strip, fine arts and beyond, Ghostbusters: Artbook presents incredible art inspired by the film’s iconic 1984.

Reissues

The evil of Frankenstein

When Dr. Frankenstein (Peter Cushing) gets his monster of ice, a hypnotist, a demented (Peter Woodthorpe) arrives with plans to use the creature as a tool of terror.

Top Gun (4K)

Tom Cruise is superb as Maverick Mitchell, a young driver who wants to become the best. And Kelly McGillis plays the instructor who teaches Maverick a few things you can’t learn in the classroom.

Days of thunder (4K)

Tom Cruise plays race driver Cole Trickle, whose talent and ambition are surpassed only by his burning need to win. Discovered by businessman Tim Daland (Randy Quaid), Cole is teamed with the leader of the team and car manufacturer legendary Harry Hogge (Oscar Award. Robert Duvall), winner to race for the Winston Cup at the Daytona 500. A fire accident takes almost an end to the career of Cole and he must turn to a beautiful doctor (Nicole Kidman) to regain his nerve and the true courage needed to race, to win and to live.

War of the worlds (4K)

A contemporary account of the classic H. G. Wells, the science fiction thriller reveals the battle extraordinary for the future of humankind through the eyes of an american family.

Dance flash

The successful visual and musical box-office Flashdance is the inspiring story of Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals), a woman of 18 years fiercely determined and beautiful, who works as a welder by day and dancer in a local bar at night.

Only the brave

Oscar winner, Kirk Douglas, Walter Matthau, Gena Rowlands and Carol O’connor are the stars of this picture drama unforgettable as a cow-boy out-law in collision with the modern world.

Selena

Jennifer Lopez plays in this true story, tragic but uplifting, the music superstar Tejano killed Selena.

Sunday in New York

Fonda portrays a virginal miss who escapes her fiancé to the platform, swinging his brother, and then in the arms of a guy she met in the bus from the 5th Avenue.

New on Digital HD

Cosmic Secret (exclusive clip)

This documentary, science-fiction / paranormal featuring the famous expert of the paranormal David Wilcock has been presented in the first on the string “unidentified” recently launched by 1091 on Samsung TV More, and all platforms XUMO. It will be broadcast on the channel every Friday and Saturday of the month of may at 23h EST.

“alt =” “/>

Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time, Volume 2, Horror and SciFi

The greatest films of horror and science-fiction cults of all time are studied in detail in the second volume of the Time Warp. Includes classics revolutionaries as “Night of the Living Dead” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and the jewels of science fiction such as “Blade Runner” and “A Clockwork Orange”.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The right place: the complete series

The Good Place has reached the end of the road bifurcated – and you won’t want to miss the latest twists and turns in store for the favorite series of the fans, and nominated to Emmy at the approach of his final.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 6

In the sleepy town of Brokenwood, in New Zealand, the people affable may seem harmless, but killers, blackmailers, and thieves lurk in all the picturesque corners.