Maya Angelou : Gather together in my name

Born in 1928, Maya Angelou, whose real name is Marguerite Johnsonhe is a poet, writer, actress and activist african-american civil rights, the teacher and the principal. In 2013, he received the National Book Award for ” outstanding service to the literary community of america “.

An emblematic Figure of the political life and artistic american icon of the struggle for the rights of minorities, which has influenced many characters such as Emma Watson, Rihanna, Lena Dunham, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake or J. K. Rowling.

She is known for her work with autobiographical I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (1969) and All of God’s Children Need Traveling Shoes (1986). His collection of poems Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water fore I Die (1971), has been nominated for the Pulitzer prize.

In 1993, Maya Angelou read her poem On the Pulse of the Morning at the request of Bill Clinton in his inaugural speech.

For Michelle ObamaMaya Angelou is” one of the greatest spirits our world has ever known. His words have supported me in every step of my life. “She died the 28 of may 2014 at the age of eighty-six years.

” Maya Angelou, is a fire. A fire of the invincible joy that overcomes adversity and embraces the spirit of struggle. A fire is lit, the lights of my still. ” Christiane Taubira

Poet, writer, actress and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou is an iconic figure in the political life and art of america. Driven by James Baldwin, Maya Angelou begins to write after the death of Martin Luther King.

Great work of american literature of the Twentieth century, Gather together in my name it is a precious testimony of their struggle against racism and male domination, a book of extreme relevance.

Gather together in my name : SUMMARY

At the end of the Second world War, Maya Angelou, called ” Rita “, is 17 years old and lives with his mother and his father-in-law in San Francisco. She gives birth to a son. Young and unstable, which tries to find its place, while you lift up. San Diego to Stamps in Arkansas, St. Francis, mother maquerelle the dancer of a cabaret, this young single mother, the black is trying to survive in a world of extreme hardness, which is dominated by Whites. Diving in, the depth of poverty, is now gradually shifting towards the crime, without ever quitting, by self-education, to seek to raise their intellectually. Gather together in my name, chronicles this quest. Maya Angelou book is a valuable testimony of their struggle against racism and male dominance, themes that are still today a book of extreme news and a great work of american literature of the Twentieth century.