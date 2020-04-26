Mayor of Tampa apologizes to Tom Brady for outside park

Jane Castor, mayor of Tampa Bay in Florida, sent a letter of apology to the new quarterback of the local team of the NFL, the veteran Tom Bradyafter city staff decided few days ago to expel them from a park central while I was training.

As reported in The Universalthe mayor thanked him for Brady “for being a good sport”; he took the opportunity to show your appreciation for Gisele Budchenthe wife of the quarterback, who recently donated 750 thousand rations of food to the organization “Feeding Tampa Bay”.

“Tom, my apologies for the bad communication when you arrived. It was not the best for good impressions,” wrote the mayor. Then he made a game of words with letters in English G. O. A. T, which mean “the greatest of all time” but which also form the word “goat”.

In the text, Castor is also directed to Rob Grokowski, excompañero of Brady in the Patriotswho has come out of retirement to play well in Tampa Bay. With so many “wonderful activities, you will be ready for the party… But don’t overdo it (I’m talking to you, Gronk)”, in clear reference to the attitudes extra pitch of the player.