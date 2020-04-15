Mayweather will return to the boxing ring ... in games virtual

PHOTO FILE: Boxing – Floyd Mayweather v Tenshin Nasukawa – Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan – December 31, 2018 Floyd Mayweather during a press conference after the fight REUTERS / Issei Kato

(Reuters) – Floyd Mayweather remained unbeaten during his career at the legendary and now hopes to maintain this dominance in the fighting simulated after they have agreed to put his likeness digital against other greats of the boxing, was it announced on Thursday.

The joint venture between Mayweather, the streaming platform fuboTV and the company’s virtual entertainment FaceBank, allows some of the greatest fights of all time that have never occurred and could never occur.

“Like shorts, these simulations accurate real-time and presenting results for top secret information based on a computer modeling which will establish relations incremental between the real-world performance, speed of blows, reaction speed, strategy and endurance,” reads a press release announcing the joint venture.

“These boxing matches virtually without precedent will be exclusive to the streaming platform, live TV fuboTV and partners of payment the card will be announced.”

FaceBank will work with Mayweather to search and analyze photographic representations, filmed and mathematics of the face and body of the boxer in order to develop a “likeness” digital generated by the computer with him.

The company plans to announce similar agreements with other great boxers in the next few weeks.

Mayweather, who was 50-0 in the course of his career, was renowned for his defensive skills with his footwork precise and his head movement is elusive, which makes it a target almost impossible, even for the best boxers in the world, to be a glove.

The last professional fight in the career of Mayweather, took place in August 2017, when he won a technical KNOCKOUT in the 10th round during a boxing match against the martial artist mixed irish Conor McGregor.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, edited by Pritha Sarkar

Our standards:The principles of the Thomson Reuters Trust.