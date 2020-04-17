Mayweather will return to the ring … but in a virtual fight

9 April (.) – Floyd Mayweather remained unbeaten over the course of his remarkable career and now hopes to maintain this dominance in the fighting simulated by agreeing to use its digital image against other great figures of boxing.

The adventure between Mayweather, the streaming platform fuboTV and the company’s virtual entertainment FaceBank will allow us to live the battles which have never taken place in reality.

“These simulations in real time will yield results … based on a computer model that will establish relationships incremental between the actual performance, the striking speed, reaction speed, strategy and endurance,” says the press release. of the parties involved in the project.

“These matches virtual unprecedented will be exclusive to the streaming platform, live TV fuboTV and partner pay, which will be announced in due time.”

FaceBank will work with Mayweather to search and analyze photographic representations, filmed and mathematics of his face and his body in order to develop a “digital image” of the complete fighter.

The company hopes to announce similar agreements with other major boxing in the next few weeks.

Mayweather, who had a record of 50-0 over the course of his career, retired in August 2017 when he beat the KB irish Conor McGregor, a specialist in mixed martial arts, in the tenth round.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)