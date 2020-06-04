Maze and REvil launch out in the e-commerce of stolen data

Cybercriminals are innovating too : since the beginning of the year, the groups operating the ransomware have distinguished themselves by launching websites dedicated to the dissemination of the stolen files to the victims who refused to pay the ransom.

The first group has to have popularized this tactic, the group Maze, today continues its momentum : it begins to share its platform and open it up to other groups of criminals. A new entry on the site of Maze diffuse the data of an american company, the Smith Group, but says that these have been provided by LockBit. LockBit is the name of another ransomware, released ransomware-as-a-service by its creators, and is currently offered for sale on several forums online criminals.

As reported by Bleeping Computerit is a new strategy put in place by the operators of the ransomware Maze : open their site for dissemination of the stolen files to other groups, in order to ” make them enjoy their experience and platform for the dissemination of data “. Maze indicates that collaborations with other groups are also envisaged, and that new partners should take advantage of the site to disseminate the data of their victims in the coming days. Maze does not specify the price of entry to disseminate the data on their site, but one can imagine that this new source of income could become interesting for the group of ransomware, which can as well monetize the popularity of its site of dissemination of the stolen files.

The Ebay of the stolen data

Another group also plays the innovation card this week : REvil, also known under the name of Sodinokibi has on his side launched an online auction site for stolen data. The group has announced the arrival of a new feature of the auction on its website Tuesday. It marks a change in the approach of REvil, who proposed previously stolen files to his victims in open access on its website.

For the moment, REvil proposes the auction of the stolen data to an agricultural society canadian had refused to pay the ransom demanded by the operators of the group. The starting price is set at $ 50,000 in cryptomonnaie for the basis of stolen data.

REvil also suggests that this method could be used for the data from other companies had refused to pay the ransom. The group of ransomware had put the hand on the data of the law firm of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks , a law firm which counted several celebrities among its clients, including the singer Madonna, or the current president of the United States Donald Trump.