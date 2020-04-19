McGregor, Silva, and Rousey featured in the best fight against the title of the history of the UFC

Fight fans are left with old pictures these days as the world of combat sports is expected that the epidemic of COVID-19, to continue its course.

Fortunately, the old pictures are not a bad thing, especially in regards to melee fighting. Just watch two fighters compete for glory ultimate in field testing in the most unforgiving of all sports. A small mistake could lead to a disaster immediate physical.

In the MMA of today, the preparation of a fight is almost as entertaining as the action itself. With words of trash non-story-driven, multiple press conferences before the fight and weigh-finals, the fighters have more time and opportunities than ever to create a quarrel significant that the fans are forced to watch.

For this reason, fight fans have seen some of the best staredowns ever recorded over the past 10 years, especially under the banner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Fortunately for all of us fans in search of old images to watch the UFC has compiled the best staredowns in the history of the fight for the title, which can be seen in the player above.

With fighters such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva stepping up their game, the intensity certainly doesn’t lack. Some quarrels were more important than others, but all should make the blood boil in this weekend without a fight.

What do you think, fight fans? What is the staredown was the best of the story of the fight for the title UFC?

Ring the bell!