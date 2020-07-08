MCU : Firestar and Kitty Pride will be in Spider-Man-Return home 3 – Betanews.fr

In the last few years, Marvel Studios has placed an emphasis on the female characters. The two characters Firestar and Kitty could join the cinematic world of Marvel making an appearance in the adventure of Peter Parker ?

Discussions liven up a bit at the entrance of the two women in the third installment of Spider-Man, a film by Jon Watts, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

MCU introduces Firestar in Spider-Man 3

While the rumors lately on the willingness of Marvel to get Firestar in the MCU, it is very likely that in the third installment of Spider-Man. In fact, shortly after that Mikey Sutton on YouTube and Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK) on Patreon, Marvel Studios might have plans for the character of Firestar. “There is a plan to introduce Firestar into the MCU,” wrote the researcher Richtman on his Patreon.

Firestar is the famous mutant in the number 193 of Uncanny X-Men, during which the character is introduced in the Marvel universe. But has already crossed the path of Peter Parker on several occasions as his first appearance in the comics in issue # 1 of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Therefore, if the information about Richtman upon your arrival to the MCU is required, you can reveal her existence to the man araigné, because he has learned his secret identity thanks to the Daily Bugle.