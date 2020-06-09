Mechanic Resurrection on TMC : what sport Jason Statham practiced it at the pro level ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the dissemination of “Mechanic Resurrection” tonight on TMC, with a focus on an original aspect of the journey of Jason Statham: he was a professional diver!

Following the Gunslinger (2011), Mechanic Resurrection sees Jason Statham return to his role of hitman seasoned Arthur Bishop. This time, his most formidable foe kidnaps his girlfriend. In order to save it, it will travel the world to complete a list of assassinations to look like accidents… on the occasion of the release of this action film released in 2016, with a focus on one particular aspect of the career of Statham: he was a professional diver!

Universum Film Jason Statham

Several years before making the film, Jason Statham was an athlete of a high level. In fact, he has been a member of the national team British swimming (specializing in dive) for twelve years and finished 12th at the world championships in 1992.

Thus, we can see in the video below, the future actor, then 23 years old, perform a variety of diving at the Commonwealth Games 1990 in New Zealand. If the young man has not appealed to the jury, his or her athletic abilities no doubt.

Like his childhood friend Vinnie Jones (with whom he is found in the casting of the first two films of Guy Ritchie, Scams, crimes, and botanical and Snatch), Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lino Ventura, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Eric Cantona, Michel Constantin, Jason Statham belongs in this category of actors who were professional athletes.

In Mechanic Resurrection, the actor performs a long plunge of a cliff more than 10 meters away when he seeks to escape from prison… Overlooking a sea infested with sharks. A waterfall, for which it has very probably no need for a lining because of its skill in this area (it is identified on 2 of the 4 shots of the jump).

Has its output, in 2016, Mechanic Resurrection was made not far from 125 million dollars in revenues worldwide: a score rather good for a film that cost 40 million. It is even almost two times more than its predecessor, The Gunslinger, who had reported 76 million (for a budget roughly similar).