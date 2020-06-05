Media Centre : Concerts in the virtual world

The scnes of the world are empty but games videos as Fortnite or Minecraft hold concerts in their virtual worlds.

At the end of April, on the platform of the game vido success Fortnitethe rapper Travis Scott appeared in one shot, under a sky toil. A clamor rang out, before he sings his hit Sicko Mode. On its five representations free of the 23 to 25avril, they have t 12.3 million players connect, according to the publisher of the game, the American Epic Games.

Fortnite had dj hosted, in early fvrier2019, the DJ american Marshmello. But since then, the pandmie of coronavirus has put the concerts between the parenthses in the world of adr and the platform Epic Games advance his pawns.

In early may, it has lanc Party Royal, a fte virtual gante anime by DJs of renown. It is good for the artist and the publisher, rsume Dmitri Williams, professor USC Annenberg (California), which intresse the impact socital and economic online games. The artist has access to a lot of people which he does accderait not normallyhe says, mostly young men, population trs jack in a world of media increasingly fragment頻.

To the editor, it is a big success because it is found associated with something entertaining and relthat increases the attendance out of its platform.

Mid-April, another game, Minecraftwas organized in his universe, a festival virtual free, Nether Meant. A second took place the 16mai, supplementary Block by Blockwest notably with the rock band Against The Current. From 25 to 28 June next year, it will be the turn of a music festival lectro appointed Electric Blockaloo.

Concerts

free

that fidlisent

players

For Adam Arrigo, director-general of the Wave, spcialis in the concerts virtual, the ide is not recrer something that you could do in the world relbut value the contribution of the technology. You’re not constrained by the laws of physics or of the climbs, so you can do it all, he said. It is a visual spectacle that lost era to the surralisme.

The Travis Scott of Fortnite was over ten times the size of the audience, incarns by the avatars traditional of the game, who could dance and have mlanger to each other. He has several times chang silhouette, in a dcor that apta vote cleste, a storm of mtorites and games of light.

Many artists and record companies, festivals, and organizers of events to see the games videos as the new destination for prsenter a showsays Cherie Hu, which publishes the letter professional Water and Music. All to see this new space as complmentaire, and not as a threat to the music industry and entertainment, dj, sub pressure before the pandmie and suffering today. This will be something that will exist in addition to the real life, writes Adam Arrigo, other dimensions of a mrs. show.

On the plan economic, the style of these concerts remains free, while the ticket for the show of a major artist in person is worth an average of 88€. This is true for the moment for all the concerts in the line – including outside of the universe of gaming videos – that are multiply with the containment.

To the extent that after the dferlante of direct videos improviss, many are starting to take the visual aspect to the serious, mrs. when the artist is coinc home, note Cherie Hu. A requirement which further increases the costs of production, without gnrer of income.

It is still a tt to make a determination as it converts into revenuesays Cherie Hu. In the case of the platforms of the video game, the investment is part of the recruitment and fidlisation players. Some see dj Fortnite and its 350millions of gamers become a veritable social network, prt compete with the gloves of the sector such as Facebook, with the advantage that it marked an audience much younger.