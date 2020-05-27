mediacongo.net – News – You would like to have Samuel L. Jackson as a teacher ? It is possible

Would you like to have Samuel L. Jackson as a teacher ? It is possible



MasterClass announces that it has raised $ 100 million to conquer new markets. The startup, which offers private lessons with stars from the cinema and cooking, wants to develop internationally.

Learn comedy with Samuel L. Jackson, to create the soundtrack of a movie with a Danny Elfman or become a cordon bleu with Gordon Ramsay, it is the promise that makes MasterClass to its subscribers.

The start-up launched in 2015 in San Francisco offers special courses with great names of the 7th art, fashion, and even sports. These video lessons are accessible through a subscription, proposed to 16,99 euros per month. Among the celebrities who lent themselves to the game, we find Natalie Portman, Hans Zimmer or Stephen Curry. If you feel the soul of a novelist, you can also take a writing course alongside Margaret Atwood, known for her novel The handmaid’s tale or even Neil Gaiman (Sandman).

If the entire course is offered in English, the firm expects to deploy at the international, according to Forbes. The educational site would have raised $ 100 million funding to conquer new markets. MasterClass will use this great envelope to enhance its offering 85 courses and to expand its business across the atlantic. According to our colleagues, a third of its sales are made outside of the United States and the firm intends to increase this figure.

The pandemic has allowed the firm to see its activity increase according to the founder. “There are several weeks that we are doing 10 times what we did last year in terms of revenue”. Among the most viewed videos are “Art of negotiation” by the former chief negotiator for the FBI, Chris Voss, and “creativity and leadership” by Anna Wintour. If the firm does not specify how key celebrities that lend themselves to the game, we know that they affect on average 30 % of the revenue generated by their videos. Now only remains to see who will be recruited in the coming months. The creator of the company explains that if find the first celebrity quest, he refuses now 9 nominations out of 10.



