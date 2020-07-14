“Mediapart” reveals the records about the infiltration of “Fakir” by LVMH

In 2019, Mediapart revealed that the registration of amiénois “Fakir”, directed by François Ruffin, had been infiltrated by an intelligence service, private linked to LVMH. An operation overseen by the ex-spymaster Bernard Squarcini. On the 12th of July, the news site reveals the telephone exchanges that demonstrate that the management of LVMH, has asked the “Sharks” to infiltrate the band “jolly fellows” of the “Fakir”.

Amateur·novels and spy films, hang in there. Mediapart has put online this July 12, telephone recordings (which if placed end to end shall have a duration of about 25 minutes), that even the author·rice·a more machiavellian would not have been able to imagine. It consists of telephone conversations between the management of the luxury group LVMH, headed by Bernard Arnault, and the former master spy of Nicolas Sarkozy, Bernard Squarcini (also known as “Shark”), with respect to an action of the interruption of the general assembly of the shareholders of LVMH by a group of coalition in all the registry Fakir and its editor-in-chief, François Ruffin (who was working on the filming of Thanks Boss), in 2013. For recall, the justice has expanded in October 2019 their research, in particular for the trafficking of influence to the former chief of intelligence, Bernard Squarcini to the facts of “flight”, after a complaint of Francis Ruffin and the journal Fakir.

>> Read also : Meeting between Ruffin and Guédiguian : “to Transform anguish into hope”

Episode 1. The Fakir and Ruffin operation: infiltration. Mediapart is able to provide evidence that the president of LVMH has directly requested to be able to “infiltrate” the newspaper of the future member of parliament, the better to spy in real-time. Good listening… https://t.co/U3uC9KCgAM — Fabrice Arfi (@fabricearfi) On the 12th of July 2020

“What can also be interesting, since they are asking for, is to infiltrate or not ?”

In clear, Mediapart is evidenced by the recordings (which is based on listening to the sessions of the court, in march and April of 2013 in Bernard Squarcini) that the management of LVMH, has asked a company of private intelligence of”infiltrate” Fakirto protect yourself from their actions. In order to carry out this mission, Bernard Squarcini, who was supervising, has contacted his former colleagues of the general Information of Paris, as well as the police, to put sticks in the wheels of François Ruffin.

At the beginning of march 2013, the management of LVMH discovers that a group of militants·is grouped·it is all the registry of amiénois Fakir account discontinue the annual general meeting of the shareholders of LVMH, through the purchase of shares at a price of 35 euros. Stone Dildo, a vice-president of LVMH, then asks Bernard Squarcini to document more closely the preparations for this action is prop, to prevent the best. “What can also be interesting, since they are asking for, is to infiltrate or not ?”lance and Peter Dildo in these recordings. “Yes, yes, this is what I’ll be watching with the people concerned. But finally, it is in the babas cool, the situationists and everything. But then, if you are drawn to the world in Paris”bounces Bernard Squarcini.

>> Read also : François Ruffin to think of the after Covid-19 in his new book, “the folly, of our lives.”

“It is in the situationists, trotskyists, and finally to all the people that we are bored”

And the ex-master spy in contact with the central Directorate of interior intelligence, to notify them of “the methodology is quite irregular” François Ruffin and his team. As of the date of the GA approach, the concerns of Bernard Arnault and Pierre Dildo is stronger. More than a group of “fakiriens” (of “funny oddballs”says Peter Dildo) dressed with the shirt of “I love Bernard” have tried to visit the offices of LVMH in Brussels. The comment of Bernard Squarcini : “It is in the situationists, trotskyists, and finally to all the people that we are bored”.

On the 13th of march, a month before the general assembly, of Squarcini, announced with pride : “I found the box that has infiltrated the organization, I am in the process of negotiating all that, we’re going to make a custom service to follow people that is on the outside, and the mark of the people that is on the inside”. Later, it was confirmed, in plastronnant : “It has infiltrated. It refines the list with home addresses and we will return again to try to get a better rogue’s gallery”.

This survey of Fabrice Arfi, with Pascale Pascariello (audio) and Armel Baudet (video) Mediapart, allows to formalize in a way that the audio of this amazing offer.