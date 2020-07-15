Mediaworld, more than 1000 Euro discount on a TV Samsung 75″ 4K

Among the discounts only for today, of Mediaworld, that will expire at 23:59, we find a very interesting offer on a TV Samsung 4K 75 inch, which can be purchased at an affordable price compared to the price list.

The TV is the UE75RU7170UXZT and is available to 879 Europrecisely 1120 Euro less compared to the 1999 Euro list, with the possibility of payment in installments with tan and apr is 0% 43,95 Euros per month. The distribution chain also offers home delivery between Wednesday 22 and Monday 27 July 2020 for free, as well as the withdrawal of context, in the shop.

We are facing a LED TV, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixelsthat also includes the feature UHD Dimming, which divides the screen into various sections to optimize color, sharpness and the levels of black and white. At the aesthetic level, the TV features the Slim Design that allows it to blend in to the interior of the house thanks to its frames thin. Also present in this case, the Universal Guide, which is fully supported in Italy and suggests content to watch according to your personal taste. The TV, of course, is also compatible with the personal assistant Alexa that is able to log on, change the channel, adjust the volume and much more.