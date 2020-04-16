Meditate not to stress

Meditation is in fashion since a few years and you were always

promised to try. If you haven’t found the time you put in, it is

the moment where ever. Confined family, alone or as a couple, it is important

don’t give in to stress. Recognized by many scientists to defeat

the anxiety and depression, meditation will help you pass the cap of the

containment and it is likely that you will not be able to go without.

Meditation : a few practical tips for creating your

ritual

“Take your time, because

you have all your time “. This fundamental principle of the meditation

takes on all its meaning in this period. You need to first find a time

for you. Not a question of being disturbed by the children during your session.

Choose a time slot, preferably at sunrise or in the evening at bedtime.

Install-you in a place of zen, in front of a picture that you love, next

a lighted candle or under a tree. Finally, set yourself a goal, starting with 2 or 3 sessions per week.

The important thing is to stick to it and not to find excuses to cancel your

appointment meditation. You can practice seated, standing or even lying down if

you are sick.

Apps to guide you and meditate

This is the time to download

an application. She will lead you on the path to serenity. “Small

Bamboo ” is the star of its kind. Voted best health app and

sport in 2017, it offers an orientation module for free. It then becomes

pay (6,99€/month). For three times 10 minutes, Christophe André and his

entrancing voice guides you and tells you how to avoid the thoughts

parasites while you focus on your breathing.

“Zenfie” is a

another application to try. It works like the “Small Bamboo” with

modules free of charge for you to initiate, and then a paid subscription

(5€/month). You will find various programs entitled ” Detachment “,

“Energy” and ” present Moment “. Up to you to choose.

“Insight Timer” is totally free. It has a very active international community that regularly shares new audio recordings.

Relax with Youtube

On Youtube you have the embarrassment

of the choices, but do not scatter. When you have found your guide,

stay true to it. Here is a selection of the best : “Meditation

guided : 10 minutes each day by positive affirmation ” is ideal

for beginners who tend to brooding. “Meditation for a

deep sleep by Julie Akasha yoga ” is intended for those who

struggle to fall asleep. “Guided meditation for children by

Holifit ” is perfect if you want to initiate the family in letting go.

The kids will love it and parents beginners find their account.

Be at the forefront of

the mode of meditation on Instagram

The zen attitude is full of

followers on Instagram. Stars and masters, yogis share to length of posts

their positive vibes. Lily Barbery, one of the papesses, personal development

offers its 56 000 subscribers sessions of meditation to evacuate

tensions due to the confinement. Aurélia Del Sol, creator of the account ” @JeSuisBonne “,

helps you to cope with the situation by putting online exercises for

calm the mind. The american singer Lizzo, famous for his good mood,

is evidence once again of his goodness to allow you to ” transmute

the fear in love “.

A lot of Yoga studios or teachers give courses to follow on Facebook, Live or by Zoom. It remains for you to let go of everything and finally take the time to have an appointment with yourself.

