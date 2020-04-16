Meditate not to stress

Meditation is in fashion since a few years and you were always
promised to try. If you haven’t found the time you put in, it is
the moment where ever. Confined family, alone or as a couple, it is important
don’t give in to stress. Recognized by many scientists to defeat
the anxiety and depression, meditation will help you pass the cap of the
containment and it is likely that you will not be able to go without.
Meditation : a few practical tips for creating your
ritual
“Take your time, because
you have all your time “. This fundamental principle of the meditation
takes on all its meaning in this period. You need to first find a time
for you. Not a question of being disturbed by the children during your session.
Choose a time slot, preferably at sunrise or in the evening at bedtime.
Install-you in a place of zen, in front of a picture that you love, next
a lighted candle or under a tree. Finally, set yourself a goal, starting with 2 or 3 sessions per week.
The important thing is to stick to it and not to find excuses to cancel your
appointment meditation. You can practice seated, standing or even lying down if
you are sick.
Apps to guide you and meditate
This is the time to download
an application. She will lead you on the path to serenity. “Small
Bamboo ” is the star of its kind. Voted best health app and
sport in 2017, it offers an orientation module for free. It then becomes
pay (6,99€/month). For three times 10 minutes, Christophe André and his
entrancing voice guides you and tells you how to avoid the thoughts
parasites while you focus on your breathing.
“Zenfie” is a
another application to try. It works like the “Small Bamboo” with
modules free of charge for you to initiate, and then a paid subscription
(5€/month). You will find various programs entitled ” Detachment “,
“Energy” and ” present Moment “. Up to you to choose.
“Insight Timer” is totally free. It has a very active international community that regularly shares new audio recordings.
Relax with Youtube
On Youtube you have the embarrassment
of the choices, but do not scatter. When you have found your guide,
stay true to it. Here is a selection of the best : “Meditation
guided : 10 minutes each day by positive affirmation ” is ideal
for beginners who tend to brooding. “Meditation for a
deep sleep by Julie Akasha yoga ” is intended for those who
struggle to fall asleep. “Guided meditation for children by
Holifit ” is perfect if you want to initiate the family in letting go.
The kids will love it and parents beginners find their account.
Be at the forefront of
the mode of meditation on Instagram
The zen attitude is full of
followers on Instagram. Stars and masters, yogis share to length of posts
their positive vibes. Lily Barbery, one of the papesses, personal development
offers its 56 000 subscribers sessions of meditation to evacuate
tensions due to the confinement. Aurélia Del Sol, creator of the account ” @JeSuisBonne “,
helps you to cope with the situation by putting online exercises for
calm the mind. The american singer Lizzo, famous for his good mood,
is evidence once again of his goodness to allow you to ” transmute
the fear in love “.
A lot of Yoga studios or teachers give courses to follow on Facebook, Live or by Zoom. It remains for you to let go of everything and finally take the time to have an appointment with yourself.