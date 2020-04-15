Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Yo Gotti put in work for the relief of COVID-19

The celebrities will mobilize the huge way to help with relief efforts of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Michael Rubin, has launched its “All In Challenge” to raise tens of millions of dollars to provide food to Americans in the middle of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. He appealed to his friends from sports, business and entertainment to help the movement of collection fund digital by making a gift of experiences and unique items for the auction.

Meek Mill was among the first to respond to the challenge by making a gift of his favourite car, his Rolls-Royce Phantom 2018. “I’m in a position where I can help,” said Meek, who defied James Harden, LeBron James and Floyd Mayweather.

Justin Bieber also intervenes and offers to go to the home of the winner and the sérénader with its tube 2009 “One Less Lonely Girl”. “I think this could be a good opportunity and it would be fun for me,” said the singer of “Yummy”.

Yo Gotti sweetens the deal by donating its president Rolex Platinum and its tourist bus luxury, including a master suite and two bathrooms.

Miguel will take the winner to one of his shows, where he will spend the day with him, attend soundcheck and go out in the scenes. The price also includes accommodation in a five star hotel and airplane tickets in first class.

Other prizes include a role of speaker in the next film from Kevin Hart, a ballad of love custom of Robin Thicke and a session in a private studio with Timbaland. Fans can enter to win unique experiences for as little as $ 10. All proceeds will be donated directly to non-profit organizations, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America’s Food Fund.