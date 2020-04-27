Meek Mill tells us about his altercation with Nicki Minaj and her husband !

The american rapper said that he did not seek the conflict, Kenneth Petty would be at the origin of this muddle…

Big scrambles this weekend!!! Nicki Minaj and his ex, Meek Mill crossed in a shop and there, big fight ! Explanations.

Since their separation in 2017, the lovers terrible, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill do that clasher and send spikes. The two big stars of the rap game american remained two years together. Very exposed in the media, they shouted loud and clear their love. Moreover, they share a sound with Chris Brown on “All Eyes On Me“.

Last weekend, the rapper Nicki Minaj and her new husband, Kenneth Petty crossed Meek Mill in a store Maxfield to West Hollywood. According to the information given by the media “TMZ“, Nicki and Petty did their little shopping when Meek Mill has landed. The latter was immediately wrong looked. Necessarily, Nicki Minaj and her hot blood have responded to a quarter turn.

Yesterday, Meek Mill returned to this altercation. The husband of miss Minaj would have tried to attack the rapper while Mill just wanted to “calm things” according to his words. He asked to speak with Kenneth on the side, but the latter refused : “You don’t talk to Nicki ! I don’t want you to talk to us !“. In any case, Meek Mill ensures that it is not sought nor conflict, nor combat.

Then why this meeting has made so much damage ? On social networks, the husband of Nicki Minaj is pointing the finger. As a reminder, Kenneth Petty has a very heavy past with the law. Rapes, assaults, murders (…) the darling of Nicki is pretty angry. To be confronted with the old long passionate relationship of his wife did that twist. It promises !