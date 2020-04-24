Meet Alexandra Daddario, who plays Jade in the series

M6 has launched its new fiction titled “Why women kill” on march 26, 2020. In the cast of the series, we find Alexandra Daddario in the role of Jade. Who is she ?

A new sign program to its arrival on M6. The channel broadcasts a new series to the delight of its viewers from the march 26, 2020, in which we can find the bubbly Alexandra Daddario.

The fiction created by the writers of the “Desperate Housewives“ entitled “Why Women Kill“. It is about three women who live in the same house but in three different eras.

WHO IS ALEXANDRA DADDARIO ?

In the cast, we will be able to find the captivating Jade, camped by Alexandra Daddario. The young woman plays the role of the mistress of the character Taylor, camped by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Passionate about cinema, the woman’s 34-year-old sees his career taking its rise in the late 2000s. His first role was in the series “The force of destiny”.

It stands out by playing supporting roles in series such as “New York, police judiciaire” or “The Sopranos”.

The FLIGHT OF HIS CAREER

His career then made a huge leap forward in 2010 when she played in the movie “Percy Jackson : The Thief of lightning”. The film was a real success, attracting longer than a million of French cinema at its output.

Surfing on the wave of this phenomenal success, the young American is going to appear in several films. In 2013, it will first pick up the main role of the movie “Texas Chainsaw 3D”.

It will then play in “Percy Jackson : Sea of monsters”. After, she will get roles in movies such as “San Andreas” in 2015, “Baywatch : baywatch” or “Vegas Academy” in 2017.

The actress of 34 years is also noted on the small screen through the series “New Girl”.

FOLLOWED BY MORE THAN 15 MILLION FANS ON INSTAGRAM

His great career is worth him being followed by a large community of over 15 million people on his account Instagram. This testifies to the great reputation that the actress on the social networks.

Very followed, Alexandra Daddario sensation with her fans with her gorgeous body. And they are always very likely to occur with each new publication.

There is no doubt then that the French will be under the charm of this beautiful American who made his appearance in the new series of M6.

This IS WHAT “WHY WOMEN KILL” ?

The new series of M6 showcases three women from three different eras (1963, 1984, 2019) who all live in the same house with their respective spouses.

The heroine of the 60’s, was a housewife, the 80’s is a worldly, while the latter is a lawyer of the modern era.

However, they all have three thing in common : they are a victim of the unfaithfulness of their men respective. The heroines have another point in common : they will be forced to kill their respective spouses.

Alexandra Daddario gives the reply to Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who embody the main characters of the series.