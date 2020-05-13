Meet the mother of JLo

JLo posted on her Instagram several pictures of her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, a woman of 74 years of age, beautiful and surprisingly well preserved

13 may 2020

The Diva of the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez, He has not missed the opportunity to congratulate his mother last Sunday, like many other celebrities who have busy social networks with thanks to moving and ratifications of love for their parents.

JLo published for the occasion in his Instagram various photos and videos where you can see your mom, Guadalupe Rodrigueza woman of 74 years old, beautiful and surprisingly well-preserved, which has attracted the admiration of millions of followers of his daughter.

“People ask me where does all my energy, my dance moves,” wrote the puerto rican to accompany the image of her mother. In response, the likes and the positive comments abounded of his fans, delighted with the good vibrations of his mother.

Ms. Rodriguez It was not exactly a low profile in the public life of his daughter, since his appearances in events, spaces of television, and videos are common, where she demonstrates that the charm, the vivacity and the rhythm of the latin are also inherited.

Mother of JLo She is also a woman, very lucky because, in the year, she won $ 2.4 million dollars in an Atlantic City casino, in the United States, as reported by the diva of music in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

.