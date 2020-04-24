Meeting “Parks and Recreation”: Scripted Fundraiser Special on NBC

STORIES RELATED

Our buddies Pawnee are back… and for a good cause.

TVLine has learned that the distribution of Parks and Recreation will meet for a special program unique designed to raise funds for food banks during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. The special show is a half-hour, titled A Parks and Recreation Special, will be broadcast Thursday, April 30 at 8: 30/7: 30c on NBC, and will feature the full distribution of Parks and Rec taking up their roles, including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Jim O’heir. (“Several of the invited stars of the universe Pawnee” may also appear, depending on the network.)

The history of the special script is taken directly from the headlines of today: “The civil servant and most devoted of Pawnee, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay in contact with his friends in a period of social distancing.” (Yes, we could have guessed that Leslie would be the one to organize the group in a discussion Zoom massive. But that brings the waffles?)

“Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and we thought to bring back these characters for a night could bring in the money,” said executive producer Michael Schur in a statement. “I sent an e-mail full of hope for the distribution, and they have all responded within 45 minutes. Our former team Parks and Rec has put together an additional 30 minutes of life Pawnee (in quarantine), and we hope that everyone will enjoy. And made a donation! “

The money raised will go to the Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which enables food banks to provide food and resources to “the most vulnerable members of the community in these difficult times”. NBCUniversal, the distribution of Parks and Rec and sponsors State Farm and Subaru of America égaleront also donations up to $500,000.

Parks and Recreation has entered into a series of seven seasons on NBC in 2015, earning two nominations for the Emmy Awards for the series Comedy exceptional, Poehler winning a Golden Globe for her performance as Leslie Knope in 2014.

What do you think of the crew of the Pawnee of our days? Spéculez away in the comments!