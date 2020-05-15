Meeting: Salma Hayek: “I speak French from Switzerland” – People



Salma Hayek has a smile and we found. “I love Switzerland and we come at least once a year as a family. I came a dozen times from you”, she exclaimed into the game. Radiant, the actress of 50 years seems to be delighted of his return to Hollywood for “Hitman & Bodyguard”, the action-thriller in which she plays alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. Valentina, his daughter of 10 years, suddenly enters the room of the palace of Beverly Hills where she received. “Say hello to Henry, it is a friend of mom”, asks she. A few seconds later, the girl moved into the room adjacent and the actress sits down in a corner of the sofa: “come on, let’s talk a bit of the Swiss.”

We speak French or English together?

Holala, I prefer to answer in English, otherwise I’m going to pick my words for an hour.

You have married one of the biggest patrons of luxury, the French François-Henri Pinault. You do not always speak French at home?

No. Between his French and my Spanish, it is already pretty fun to hear us speak English. And I don’t know if the Swiss will find it very funny, but I often say jokingly that I speak French from Switzerland to the home… that is to say, the English. I believe that there is no other country where we speak so many different languages. And I’ve never met a Swiss who does not speak English. So maybe I have not frequented as tourist sites or places of officials, such as the United Nations, but I have always spoken English in Switzerland. Even if I arrive somewhere saying, “Hello.” (Laughter.)

What is your best memory in French-speaking Switzerland?

I have a lot of personal memories, but the first that comes to mind is my passage to the United Nations. I had made the trip to Geneva specially to talk about my involvement in the fight against tetanus in new-born babies.

Could you live in Switzerland?

Of course, but the question does not arise in the immediate future. This being London, Paris, New York or Los Angeles, I already have enough places on the map where to put my suitcases. But I love my stays in Switzerland.

What is your favorite city in us?

Geneva is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, and I love that we can come across people who speak so many different languages in the streets. And we have several times celebrated the end of the year holidays in Gstaad. I love Christmas in the snow because I have not experienced this in my childhood and my daughter loves this atmosphere, in the middle of your mountains.



Salma Hayek and our correspondent Henry Arnaud during the interview in Beverly Hills. Photo credits: DR/LMS

Do you have an address, a shop or restaurant favorite in Switzerland?

This is surely a must for all tourists who come to visit you, but I can’t conceive a stay in your country without tasting a fondue. I’m crazy about cheese, and this is the first meal that I order arrival in Switzerland.

When Salma to Lausanne or Geneva to shoot a film?

It could have been for “Hitman & Bodyguard.” We shot between London, Amsterdam and Sofia… But a scene in Geneva or Lausanne would have been top. I’ve never read a script where the action is happening in French-speaking Switzerland, unfortunately.

“Hitman & Bodyguard” mark your back in a great action film. Why this choice?

Before you even give me the scenario, I was told that I incarnerais the wife of Samuel L. Jackson and that I would have the role of a killer dangerous who is in prison. I said yes immediately. I know Sam for a long time and we have often spoken of to turn together. I love the action, it’s been a long time that I wasn’t as much fun. A stunt woman was scheduled for me to double in the scenes more complicated than that, but seeing the rehearsals, I said to the director: “I can do this choreography to try.” I’m 50 years old, so as to take advantage of still being able to shoot waterfalls before as my body orders me to stop. In short, I did not hesitate for a second to say yes.

Is it that your daughter will have the right to see “Hitman & Bodyguard”?

Certainly not! There are too many fights, too much blood, but also too many big words in our dialogues. I refuse to accept that she made a single insult to the house. She was on the shoot with me and heard me say bad words when a replica with Sam Jackson. She told me: “This is not beautiful that, mom!” Besides, Valentina is very intelligent. As insults are prohibited, she asked me if she could invent words instead. Now if she gets angry, she shouts: “palakito” or “galanicha”. It doesn’t mean anything, but it is cute, non?

Do you think that Valentina will follow in your footsteps in the showbiz?

I think it will be a great advocate. But it already shows a lot of interest for the staging. She sings, plays several instruments and knows comedy. She is even more interested in the technical aspect of the film. It is she who recites the text at the beginning of the film “The prophet”, that I produced. It was recorded in two days and the entire production team loved his work. So who knows what the future holds for us?

Your daughter speaks French, English, Spanish… She should study in Switzerland to add Italian and German for example…

It is a good idea, but I’ll go where my daughter goes. I want to enjoy the few years that I have left before deciding on his studies and his future.