Meeting with Edggar, young rapper of the collective lyonnais the Pet store

Edggar represents the new rap scene of Lyon, he is part of the collective of rapper the Pet store, a real niche talent. The young rapper has released an EP Amadeus in the year 2019, and most recently two singles Adam and Eve in April 2020, an artist of great promise, bringing some freshness to the rap. Meeting with Edggar.

To begin, can you introduce yourself in a few words ?

I called Edggar I am 21 years old, I make music in Lyon with a group called the pet Shop, product by Oster Lapwass. I just Oullins, I was born there and lives there still.

How would you describe your music ?

I would say melodic, because I like chantonné my verses, my verses. Then I would say eclectic, because we can both make titles “pop” than “rock” the same “variety” limit or other kind again.

Why the rap ? How thou art fallen in it ?

I was a listener base, I loved the american rap and growing up I focus on the French rap. I decided to do it because I liked it and especially because it is wide, there are plenty of different style so everyone can bring its added value.

I started by writing a kind of poetry, history to rhyme words, and after I found some tracks on youtube, I wrote, I liked it, and little by little I met people and I got to there.

A lot of collaboration with the Oster Lapwass, you’re part of the Shop, that is what you bring to this group ?

It is more to Oster Lapwass you need to ask this question. I make the music first to make me happy and much the better if it pleases other people, but my approach to it is one-sided. In the collective I’m the youngest, and far more, so I would say that I bring a bit of freshness.

There is a wealth of sounds and writing in your music, what are your musical influences ?

Like I said, I like chantonné so I would say the great singers that make up the showcase of French music throughout the world : Johnny Halliday, Aznavour, Michel Berger … They have the class. After I like what the americans are doing also : Young Thug I love or Kid Cudi, they mix genres, they break codes, I find it stylish.

In the French rapper, I like artists who have a true discourse, which like the verb one will say, I rather listen to the Damso, I think it’s well done.

Is it that you have a dream collaboration in the rap ?

In the rap, no, music yes. I’d like too make a feat with Celine Dion. Rappers don’t interest me.

The rap is considered the new variety for a lot, what do you think ?

I think it’s cool. Today, the rap is democratized, everyone listening, it goes in radio and there are plenty of style of rap that flower : the whole world found there. I see the good in that.

You are inspired by what at this time ?

I listen to a lot Childish Gambino. I like the delirium, I find super talented.

Finally, the singles Adam and Eve are out there is little time, what is the result for you ?

A second EP which should be out soon : we have no date yet but it is soon to be over. And full single that are going to come out like that in surprise.

Interview by Victor THE JAMTEL