meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

It is a maintenance outstanding that were granted to France 2 the three stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Together in the film of Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time in Hollwood, they have ignited the Festival of Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes). “I think that when someone like Tarantino calls you, that you are on Earth, on Mars or on Pluto, you pay attention to what he proposes, entrust Leonardo DiCaprio. Because it is still one of the voices arts the most unique in our industry”.

“I thought that this would be a great idea, an outstanding combination”, explains Brad Pitt about the possibility of shooting with the hero of Titanic. “The more I advance in my career, and I think that the people with whom I work are as important as the project itself (…) When Quentin Tarantino calls you, you say yes”, he says. It also evokes the “ritual to the Tarantino”, which invites each actor, alone, to read in him the only copy of the scenario. “I went back there a second time, it was the same scenario, but with coffee stains, a bit dog-eared”recalls Brad Pitt.

As for Margot Robbie, she admits to have written to the director of Pulp Ficton or even Kill Bill. “I’ve always been a fan of Tarantino, since always. I even think I started watching his movies at an age much too young. And I adored them. I always knew that one day I will contact my idols, and it is at the top of the list. But at the time I didn’t feel very good actress, or even worthy enough to be in his presence”explains the actress. “I don’t know if he has got my letter. In any case, a few weeks after he contacted me”, tells the story of Margot Robbie.

