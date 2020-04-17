Meeting with Lido Pimienta, singer, activist

Number: This third album is called Miss Colombia– why this title ?

Lido Pimienta: This drive is inspired by an incident that took place during the election of Miss Universe in 2015. The presenter, actor Steve Harvey, gave the crown to Miss Colombia instead of Miss Philippines. In Colombia, we are obsessed with the miss contests, especially Miss Universe. A lot of girls are raised in the idea of winning a beauty prize. My sister wanted to, for example, be a model and did everything to have a perfect body. When the error on the crown was committed, it was a real drama in Colombia. There was no talk of it. I found it completely crazy that Colombians care about something so superficial in a country meurti by the civil wars. I also wondered if, in me, fucking totally out of this contest, I was still a Colombian. Currently, I am in Barranquilla, Colombia, but I live since a long time in Canada and I am questioned about my status as immigrant. It is like this that the writing of the album begins.

“In Colombia, women cross their legs and are all expected to be virgins. She must close their mouth even if they are wrong.”

How do your origins, afro-colombian, and indigenous wayuu [un peuple amérindien vivant en Colombie] drink your music ?

The clip of the single Eso That You Haces was shot in San Basilio de Palenque in Colombia, a village established in the Seventeenth [et inscrit au patrimoine de l’UNESCO] that served as a refuge to those who fled slavery during the colonization of the Americas. It was important for me to talk about certain things in this album, such as when on stage, I harangue the audience to react [en 2017, Lido a exclu une photographe blanche de son concert après qu’elle ait refusé de quitter les premiers rangs pour laisser la place aux femmes de couleur]. On the song Pelo CucuI recall, for example, the way in which my frizzy hair led me, as a child, to be rejected by a boy with blue eyes that I liked. I had the impression of being ugly because I was black and that the canons of beauty it was of small white girls.

You mix many cultures and musical genres in your songs, how do you define your music ?

I totally refutes the term “world music”. It doesn’t mean anything at all. I would say that I am very influenced by the music of colombian, this is my DNA. This disc is a love letter to my country of origin which involved local musicians. I would also like to sing in Spanish and I find it important that artists like J. Balvin is found to sell a ton of discs, all the while singing in Spanish. In the same way, Rosalía and Nicki Minaj use the Spanish meeting of the international success.