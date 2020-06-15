Meeting with Urumi, the DJ of the morning

On the occasion of the launch of his new EP, First dancewe have been able to meet with Urumi, 28 years of age, DJ and producer.

Why this name ?

Because I’m a hyper fan, since childhood, manga GTO, and the character of the Urumi Kenzaki has returned to my spirit throughout my childhood and adolescence. This name has remained with me in my mind and I said to myself that I am going to delete as soon as I know what I’m doing in my life. And when I started the production, and my representations have been the time.

It started with their sisters in GDIB, the music has always been part of their lives ?

To be honest, I had not heard all the music before mixing. I was glued to Britney Spears and Linkin Park. I was listening to really always the same thing and then it came very slowly. Around 2012, I discovered that I loved the music, with Kaytranada, Sango, and all of the Selection team. I had a trigger point in the organization of a party, the payment of the DJ, I said to myself that if I was learning I was sure I could do it and save money. At the base was started on a whim, and the idea is reinforced in force to see the DJ in a club. The first time I went to the disco and put me on the list, I tried to understand the how and why of the logic of the system. And when I have assimilated the equation of DJ, list, table, bottles,… was paid for and that I could invite all of your friends, I started to cogitate… was the first night with a friend, and it worked very well. Then I managed to convince my sister and the story of “Girls Do it Better”, he was quickly written. Today I am proud to have made this choice that opened me a world. Now I know that I would not do the job I’ve always dreamed of doing when I was very small, but it would be even more crazy ! It is in trying that one knows if one is for it or not.

It is common to find girls DJ pierce ? His beginnings in the discipline were complicated ?

It was not so complicated. I think that in all areas it is necessary to use what is meant to harm us. We have used the fact of being of black women, and was more or less the only ones at this time. What we have done again is to gather a crew. It was probably the first time in France in this way I believe and that is that it has to be mounted fairly quickly, in addition to the fact that we produce during the night that we played. Thanks to our perseverance has been a snowball effect. What has complicated it has been to get to our scene of representation, and that once in the backstage, you had to understand that we were there as a DJ and not to hold the leg of the DJ of the men in the line-up. Outside of that, the insertion in the work that happened rather easily and I am very grateful to all the turners and bookeurs that we have to work. Many have understood what I wanted. And it is this that has pushed us to continue on our solo careers for me and my sisters. I can advise to all the world, and even more so for black women to move forward without restrictions, to achieve their goals.

What have been your role models and influences ?

My models absolute and my influences at the production level are Kanye, Missy Elliott (I insist), The Neptune (the number one), and Timbaland, to all those who have been able to do in the world of production. After their children, all new producers, Sango, Kaytranada, Selection, or Yaeji, a producer of female excellent, a real model. But also the Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers and Britney Spears, Britney because the productions used in the decade of 2000, within the engineering, The Neptune returns to often, was always the same producers of the moment, that they were geniuses. It is from there that comes to me, my influences and inspirations.

After that had been known in a style of afro-electro with Afrocalypse, First Dance is located in an energy almost to the contrary, the R & B, alternative. This song marks a break ?

That’s the problem when you start as a producer. My problem has been wanting to master several different styles, especially for the drums. It is true that Pfirst Dance takes a different approachAfrocalypse and that is why it does not appear on my EP. I really happens here as a producer, this is Simon (Atlan N. D. L. R), which carries the sound.

How would you describe your universe ?

Extremely difficult question. I am a little bit of an edge of the border. I love to change my style. Whether it be the clothes, the music, and even professionally. I would say that my universe is mixed and varied. I’m only in my second single and I only have a clip for the moment, so there is still a large amount of material, including a first pe, which will present the scope of my art. I rely on my music and the feedback from the public to clarify this universe because I personally have a great difficulty to define what I do.

Where do you see yourself in ten years ?

In the studio and on tour. I hope that in ten years that will still be there to do my stuff, this is my dream and I’m going to have a lot of things to say !



Interview with Soraya Assae Evezo or