Mega Discounts of up to 5 July 2020

Mediaworld is launching today in the new flyeravailable in stores and online until July 5. It’s called the “Mega Discounts” and brings a wide range of deals on many product categories, including communications, computers, and televisions.

Between smartphones include theiPhone 11 128GB white 800,10 €compared to 899 Euro list. In discount you’ll also find the Galaxy A20e in the color black 135,99 Eurofor a savings of 34 Euros from the 169,99 Euro list. The Samsung Galaxy A71, always in the color black, however, can be brought to 344,25 Euro. Also interesting are the offerings on the smartwatch: the Suunto 5 All black switch to 296,10 €while the Amazfit Verge to 127,99 Eur,.

As regards the segment of home entertainment, the Samsung TV UE55RU8000UXZT 55-inch Ultra HD 4K is available at 486,85 Eurowhile the LG OLED 55B9PLA 55-inch can be brought home to 1274,15 Euro.

Also interesting is the promotion on the Lenovo Ideapad 5that goes to 499,80 Eurowhile the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 2019 is granted to 164,99 Euro in the configuration WiFi Only. The SSD is for Intel internal SSD 660P 512 gigabytes will be discounted to 95,99 €but there is also an interesting internal fan for PC Coolermaster Jetflo 120 14,99 Euro.

The full list of discounts is available at this address.