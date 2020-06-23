Megan Fox addresses the sexualisation of 15 years after the resumption of the interview with Kimmel

The actress takes the word after an interview from 2009 with Jimmy Kimmel, it became viral that talks about sex in a movie of Michael Bay, to 15 years of age, and Kimmel responds with a joke of coarse.

Megan Fox in the midst of a storm viral after an interview with Jimmy Kimmel his show, the same name appeared on Monday in which she referred to the sexualization of 15-year director Michael Bay.

The response of Kimmel, who was scheduled to make a joke of coarse, has led to the cancellation of the comedian and the host of the night, even after having recently announced its intention to take the rest of the summer.

The star of ABC was already under fire from social media to another clip emerged of him performing in blackface, with numerous calls that he apologize or at least recognize the song in the middle of the protests during the Black Lives Matter. It has not been done.

clip of 2009, when megan fox tells a story about michael bay, the sexualisant to 15 years the crowd laughs and kimmel made jokes rude teen girls attacked by older men who have never been taken seriously, and still don’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 – liz w 🧸 (@ reservoird0gs), June 21, 2020

In addition, on Monday, the audio allegedly of Kimmel doing an impression of Snoop Dogg in 1996, and the use of the n word several times has also been out to the surface, as reported by the The New York Postso many are wondering how is the host always Emmy to come after that Kevin Hart did not host the Oscars, after his tweets decade of age.

The clip of Kimmel with Fox has led to a reconsideration of the first tumultuous years of his hollywood career on the part of fans, who have begun to think that the actress deserved all the excuses because she was constantly sexually at an early age and it is appreciated both for his ability as an actor.

In a long response time shared on your page of Instagram, Fox was recognized and shared your appreciation for all of the support that is received by him – and the path of all the women who have been subjected to a similar treatment in the hands of a machine of hollywood “viciously misogynist” – but she wanted to make sure that everything was based on truth.

To this end, it has sought to clarify some of the misconceptions and misunderstandings about its history and its relations with some of the powerful figures with whom he has worked with, including Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay.

In particular, it was quickly noted that the story above about the sexualization of 15 years had nothing to do with his work in ” Transformers “, to which she was 19 years old and more in the whole process, but for an appearance in a cameo in ” Bad Boys II. “

The actress said in the clip of Kimmel, but it was clear that all the world had not rushed to defend and support had not seen it all. In this clip, she said that she was in the shoot in a bikini in stars and stripes, a cowboy hat and high-heeled shoes of six inches.

” [Bay] has been approved, and I said, ‘Michael has 15 years old, so that you may not get to sit at the bar and she can’t drink a glass in the hand,'” recalls Fox. “So, your solution to this problem I to dance under a waterfall in me wetting. ”

“In 15 years, I was in the tenth year,” she continued. “It is a microcosm of the workings of the mind of the Bay. “

“Well, it’s really a microcosm of how all of our minds,” laughed Kimmel at the time then that the Fox appeared visibly uncomfortable. “Some of us have the decency to remove those thoughts and pretend it doesn’t exist. “

A Twitter user has begun to spread the false story that Fox had been forced at the age of 15 to wash the car of the Bay in a bikini to pick up her work of ” Transformers “, which explains in large part why Fox felt the need to try to explain and correctly direct the outrage. Experiences many in conflict to make things worse than they were does not help anyone.

“I did” work “(I pretend to know how to hold a key) in one of the Ferrari of Michael during one of the scenes, for the audience, ” she wrote. “It was in the parking lot of the studio, Platinum Dunes, there were several other members of the crew and of the employees present and I was at no time naked or something similar. “

.

“Therefore, in regard to this particular audience, I was not a minor at the time and I don’t have to “wash” or work on cars to someone in a way that was not related to the material of the script, ” he continued. “I hope that, regardless of the opinions that are formed around these episodes, which at least will be integrated into the facts of the events. “

She is even coming to the defense of the Bay and Spielberg, “adding:” In terms of my direct experiences with Michael and Steven, also, I have never been assaulted or a victim of what I felt as a sexual relationship. ”

She said that the experiences with these men that are re-emerging now were ” of no consequence in a long and painful journey, during which I have suffered the experience is truly distressing in an industry that is relentlessly misogynistic. “

It has not addressed other moments emerged from his experience, ” Transformers “, a franchise that has fallen, and is described in an open letter on the website of the Bay (supposedly the team of the film) as a ” trash trailer “, a “porn star” and ” as dumb as rocks. “

She has not talked about being fired from the franchise after comparing work for the Bay to working for Hitler, on the Bay say that it was at the insistence of Spielberg, and that it denies. She has not addressed his humiliation later, when the images are disclosed to its almost naked has been disclosed of the entire production of “Jennifer’s”Body “.

The actress has suggested that there are certainly some names in Hollywood that deserve to be cancelled throughout their career, but they are stored safely and securely in the nooks and crannies fragmented my heart.”

“We hope that we can all continue to wake up,” he added.

