Megan Fox already recasée : who is his companion now Machine Gun Kelly ?

Separate Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, Megan Fox has turned the page and today would be crazy in love with Machine Gun Kelly. What is known about the young man ?

It is finished between them ! After sixteen years of living and ten years of marriage, Megan Fox has decided to leave Brian Austin Green. It is the actor himself who announced the news during a podcast recorded in just two days. In the latter, he explained, he was to have had a premonitory dream in which the pretty brunette made it clear they no longer want their torque. After you have been separated for long weeks, the actress of 34 years was finally explained to her husband that she felt more herself by being distant from him. Since, it would seem that Megan Fox has found love in the arms of Machine Gun Kelly.

If the young man means nothing to you at first sight, is a rapper well-known in the United States. His real name is Colson Baker, the new companion Megan Fox became famous after having directed his first four mixtapes. Spotted by the rapper P. Diddy, the singer has subsequently chained collaborations with the biggest stars ! He has worked on songs with Wiz Khalifa, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, the Little Mix, French Montana, Quavo, but also, Bebe Rexha ! In addition to his talent for music, Machine Gun Kelly is also an actor ! Since 2014, he acted in ten films. He has played in Nervealongside Emma Roberts and Dave Francobut also in Big Time Adolescencewith the ex-boyfriend of Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson. Side personally, the rapper and actress have a common point of size : they are both parents. In fact, if Megan Fox has three children, aged three and a half years, six years and seven years, the rapper is the father of a little Cassie, that he had when he was 18 years old.

Megan Fox is currently confined with her new boyfriend

If Brian Austin Green think that his ex-girlfriend and the rapper are just friends, it would seem, yet they are past at the cap top. In fact, according to several u.s. media, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are currently confined together ! A source at the american site Us Weekly moreover, has revealed : “They started by being friends and their relationship has evolved. Megan found that MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship became romantic.“The beginning of a new story ?

