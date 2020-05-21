Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fan the rumors… Skeet Ulrich explains why he left ” Riverdale “…

May 21, 2020

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fuels rumours of romance

Brian Austin Green : just his separation from Megan Fox confirmed, is that the latter plays the role of the girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly in his latest video, Bloody Valentine. Thus, we can see it taking the rapper hostage, the latter tied up and gagged with gaffer pink. She teases him then, with donuts, before the electric shock in a bathtub ! A relationship is explosive, in every sense of the term…” data-reactid=”22″>This is a new risk scene Brian Austin Green : just his separation from Megan Fox confirmed, this is that the latter plays the role of the girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly in his latest video, Bloody Valentine. Thus, we can see it taking the rapper hostage, the latter tied up and gagged with gaffer pink. She teases him then, with donuts, before the electric shock in a bathtub ! A relationship is explosive, in every sense of the term…

