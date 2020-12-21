CELEBRITIES

Megan Fox doesn’t follow Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram

Posted on

The actress has 10 million followers on the social network and does not follow anyone.

Megan Fox avoids the following Machine Gun Kelly, even though she has more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

The Hollywood actress began dating the rapper earlier this year after separating from her husband Brian Austin Green.

The “Transformers” actress is quite popular on social media and has amassed more than 10 million followers on Instagram. The actress has shared over 140 posts and doesn’t follow anyone on the website, not even her beloved Machine Gun Kelly.

He also appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for “Bloody Valentine” after the two began dating.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

