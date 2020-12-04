Megan Fox is desperate for her divorce to be finalized

The actress wants to start a life with her new partner Machine Gun Kelly, so she hopes for a quick divorce from Brian Austin Green.

This is because Fox wants to take her relationship with the rapper to the next level.

According to a source, “Fox and Kelly are making plans for the future and want to live together.”

“Megan has taken it easy to make sure her children are okay. Now they are getting to know him after Megan waited a few months to introduce Kelly. Megan’s children are her number one priority, ”added the source.

Meanwhile, a source said in November that Fox “has left with Kelly and looks forward to her future with him.”

Before that, Kelly even met Fox’s three sons, Noah, 8; Bodhi, 6; and Journey, 4 further consolidating their relationship.