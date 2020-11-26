Six months after announcing their separation, the actress has initiated the divorce of the couple.

Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green six months after he announced that they were emotionally separated.

The 34-year-old Transformers actress had already filed for divorce from him in 2015, but they finally fixed things.

The day before Thanksgiving, she once again began legal proceedings to end her marriage to her husband of 47 years, The Blast reports.

On the same day that Megan filed her initial divorce petition in Los Angeles County court, Brian filed his answer.

Just three days before filing for divorce, Megan made her red carpet debut as a couple with Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly.

When she was photographed at the American Music Awards with Kelly this Sunday, fans saw a tattoo that was perceived to be about him.

She has an ink reading on her forearm: ‘the gunman’, possibly referring to her boyfriend with whom she went public in the spring.