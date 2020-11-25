MEGAN FOX: THE NEW TATTOO ON THE COLLARBONE DEDICATED TO MACHINE GUN KELLY

As you know, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made the debut as a couple on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2020.

Accompanying her boyfriend to the important musical award ceremony, the actress made her love for the musician official in front of the flashes of photographers and the whole world.

And to reiterate how serious she is, Megan even chose a dress that featured a new tattoo on her left collarbone, which is clearly dedicated to Machine Gun Kelly.

From the asymmetrical green top comes the new tattoo, the words: ” el pistolero “, which means “the gunslinger” in Spanish.

Guess? “El pistolero” is one of Machine Gun Kelly’s nicknames, whose real name is Colson Baker.

How can we be so sure? Meghan reveals it in an interlude (track 14) from Gun Kelly’s new album, Tickets To My Downfall :

” It was only four months since we were here and I met you – that’s not possible, ” Meghan says in the recording, the penultimate track on the album. ” You just got my initials inked. I just got your nickname inked on me .”

No doubt, therefore, we knew this tattoo existed, we just had to see it.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had been seen the first time together last June, after former her husband, Brian Austin Green, had announced the separation.

Since then they have been inseparable: MGK has recently met the actress’s children and both have repeatedly explained how it was love at first sight between them.