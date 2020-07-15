Megan Fox (Transformers) is unfaithful to Brian Austin Green with a famous actor ? The revelations that had everyone talking

According to the revelations of a famous actor, Megan Fox would have been unfaithful to Brian Austin Green. This is what happened.

A love story so perfect that you might think ! While that Megan Fox seemed to be tired of her marriage with Brian Austin Green, and the message predicted his divorce, the relationship between the two ex-spouse has experienced a little bit down. Between these moments, a deception and should not be overlooked. While the actress was in a relationship with the man who would become her future husband, the last error with one of his co-stars. In the middle of the filming of the movie TransformersMegan had had an affair with Shia LaBeouf and is that the actor himself who revealed the information in the full interview. Of course, no one expected a revelation.

Credit : Getty Images



In 2011, the Shia had said that he had had a relationship with Megan Fox, during an exchange with the media Decide : “Listen, you’re on the set for six months with someone who pretends to be attracted to you and we assure you that you will be attracted to this person” he said in the speech of the actress “I’ve never understood the separation of work and private life in this situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our task and I think you can see the chemistry on the screen”. The actress of 34 years, had confirmed his romance with his co-star on the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018, despite the fact that it was in torque at the time : “I can confirm that it was romantic. I love it, I’ve never been very quiet.” A gap that does not seem to have bothered Brian Austin Green, who hopes to win back Megan Fox, despite their divorce.