Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have a song out, according to reports – JAPANFM

There is nothing that music fans love more than a collaboration of rap for women.

Of “Ladies Night” to ” Hot Girl Summer “, there’s just something to see the women rappers pushing the idea that only one can exist at a time, and make a team to create discs with organic chemistry.

With their lyrics in hardcore, their inclinations to the attainment of tubes and their status “it-girl”, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are the two artists that a lot of people think they would do well in a collaboration. Although none of them had talked a lot about working together, recent reports allege that the two have already been in the studio. Here’s what we know of their collaboration, as assumed until now.

(L-R) Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B | Steve Granitz / WireImage

Find out more about the rumor of a collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

On 8 July, several media outlets have reported that the rappers would be working on a song, including the entertainment site, The Neighbourhood Talk.

It was also reported that there would be a video clip cover. However, none of them has commented on the speculation at the time of the writing of this article.

If the reports are true, the collaboration will mark the first song of Megan Thee Stallion from “Girls in the Hood” in June – a banger inspired by the late rapper Eazy-E that came after the exit of the “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé. About Cardi B, it will be her first release of music from “Press”, released in may 2019.

This will be long in coming for the fans

The fans are hoping for a collaboration since August 2019 when Megan Thee Stallion expressed his love for Cardi B in an interview with E! New’ Daily Pop. As she explained how she “loved to really, really, really[d] “the Violation of privacy star, Megan Thee Stallion has admitted that she “would love” to work with Cardi B for a day.

Cardi B did not seem to respond publicly to the remarks, but she has made love in an episode of his show, Netflix Rhythm + Flow, which was released in 2019. AllHipHop reports that Cardi B has praised the voice of Megan Thee Stallion, his skills in rap and its ability to stand out from the others.

“She had this voice that fits “, would she have said about the rapper “Cash Sh * t” in a conversation with T. I. ” Not only does a nice rap – a lot of girls rap well, but she has this voice and it was this trust that remains. “

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have already been the subject of rumors of feud

The rumors started in July 2019 when Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with the sworn enemy of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, for ” Hot Girl Summer “. Many have interpreted the decision of Megan Thee Stallion to work with Nicki Minaj as his choice, but she has denied having beef with rapper “Bodak Yellow” in the interview above with Daily Pop.

The rumours have re-surfaced in April when a fan said that Megan Thee Stallion had liked a comment ladle on YouTube about Cardi B, but she has denied this on Twitter.

the Fever the rapper said that she didn’t even have access to the YouTube account in question, and then she wrote: “I Don’T HAVE a PROBLEM WITH SOMEONE. I don’t like drama, I don’t bring the other women to stop trying to create fake beef. ”

Cardi B has not commented on the issue.

