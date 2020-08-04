Megan Thee Stallion as well as Cardi B network BAPS in cover art for highly-anticipated cooperation WAP

Megan Thee Stallion as well as Cardi B network B.A.P.S. in warm pink cover art for highly-anticipated cooperation WAP … as she recoups from gunfire

By Glenn Garner For Dailymail.com

Released: | Upgraded:

Megan Thee Stallion has actually just recently been recouping from a gunshot injury, which she opened regarding recently.

Yet the Houston-born rap artist is still remaining hectic with brand-new songs, as she teases a collab that her ‘hotties’ make certain to like.

She directed the timeless ’90 s movie B.A.P.S. with buddy Cardi B, as she uploaded some warm pink cover art Monday for their brand-new solitary WAP, which goes down Friday.

Hot collab: Megan Thee Stallion channeled the classic '90s film BAPS with pal Cardi B, as she posted some hot pink cover art Monday for their new single WAP, which drops Friday

BAPS vibes: They appeared to take inspiration from the 1997 Halle Berry film BAPS, which stands for 'Black American Princesses'

The 25- year-old’s hair was styled in looming swirls, which knotted with Cardi’s matching do, as they stood back to back in only matching gold ‘WAP’ hoop jewelry.

They showed up to take motivation from the 1997 Halle Berry movie B.A.P.S., which represents ‘Black American Princesses.’

Warm Woman Meg shared the cover art on Instagram, composing: ‘WAP as well as The Warm Woman Train this Friday!!!’

She likewise formerly to her tale with video clip of a ‘Hottie Publication’ made by her committed followers, revealing their assistance after she was fired.

Put it in the book: Hot Girl Meg previously took to her story with video of a 'Hottie Book' made by her devoted fans, showing their support after she was shot

Get well soon: Styled like the Burn Book from the 2004 hit movie Mean Girls, but filled with sweet comments and clippings of Meg

Flower power: The Savage artist also received some 'get well soon' flowers from famous friends like Michael B Jordan and Zendaya

Styled like the Burn Publication from the 2004 struck flick Mean Ladies, yet loaded with wonderful remarks as well as trimmings of Meg.

The Vicious musician likewise got some ‘recover quickly’ blossoms from popular good friends like Michael B Jordan as well as Zendaya.

She was purportedly fired by rap artist Tory Lanez in the very early hrs of Sunday, July 12, as they left an SUV.

Gunshot wound: She was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez in the early hours of Sunday, July 12, as they exited an SUV

Full recovery: Meg suffered gunshot wounds to both feet, and she had to have the bullets surgically removed, but luckily no bones or tendons were damaged (pictured in September, 2019)

Meg endured gunshot injuries to both feet, as well as she needed to have the bullets operatively got rid of, yet the good news is no bones or ligaments were harmed.

She opened regarding the capturing recently in a weepy Instagram Live: ‘It was very terrifying. It resembled, simply the most awful experience of my life. And also it’s not amusing. It’s absolutely nothing to joke regarding … I really did not place my hands on no one. I really did not be worthy of to obtain fired.’

The Warm Woman Summertime musician included: ‘I prepare to return to routine programs with my very own warm woman[stuff] Yet I have actually absolutely found out that I do not need to be so great … Ain’t no one gon na quit my power from being excellent.’

Not a joke: She opened up about the shooting last week in a tearful Instagram Live: 'It was super scary. It was like, just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about'

