Megan Thee Stallion is planning a collaboration with Rihanna

The american singer, Megan Thee Stallion joined to his idols, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj, but she would always join forces with Rihanna in the framework of a collaboration.

The rapper of Hot Girl Summer” just released a remix of her single success “Savage” with Beyonce and after being associated with the star of Destiny’s Child and Nicki Minaj, which appears on the previous title, its list of collaboration of the dream was complete.

However, when asked if she would like to work with Rihanna, Megan has insisted on the fact that this “it would blow up the head” if she had the chance to join in a song with the performer of “Work”.

“Rihanna is this girl, and I always wear Fenty, then … Oh my God, it would make me explode the spirit!” If I could collaborate with Rihanna, I would be honestly super happy”, she said.

The star of 25 years old is still under the shock of having obtained that Beyonce on “Savage”. It would be more loved than her husband Jay-Z, who has the label Roc Nation Megan, spits a few verses on “Savage”.