Megan Thee Stallion loose the flaming “Hot Girl Summer with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

Earlier in the month, Megan Thee Stallion has made a live Instagram with the queen of rap US : Nicki Minaj. When this direct is rather unexpected, the two female rappers, who appear to be relatives, have spent their time to chat, congratulate, laugh and dance . The conversation then took a turn more serious when Minaj took a moment to thank Megan for all their support, gave him advice and encouraged her about her album .

Following this live, fans have begun to speculate on the fact that the two artists may collaborate on a title . And it’s a done thing since Megan Thee Stallion has released Hot Girl Summer with Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign, inspired by a slogan inescapable, it also has a patented . The artist, 24 years of age has explained to the media The Root, what it meant to her Hot Girl Summer : “It refers to all the women and men who have no trouble be them – even__, who enjoy just their moments, showcasing their friends, remaining faithful to them – even“ .

The title produced by Juicy J is greatly inspired by the piece Act Up of City Girlsthat has been taken over with the sauce of the artist . The cover of the title sets the stage for the two female rappers on a bottle of Cognac, a nod to Megan Thee Stallion who has the habit of “Drive The Boat” with his friends in the evening, that is to say, to drink to his buddies in the bottle .

Megan Thee Stallion has marked the spirits with his first album Make It Hot released in 2017, followed by Fever released in 2019 . With this collaboration alongside Nicki Minaj, the Texan is expected to broaden its audience and gain notoriety .