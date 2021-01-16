CELEBRITIES

MEGAN THEE STALLION PREDICTED HER SUCCESS IN AN OLD CASTING VIDEO

Posted on

From ” Body ” to ” Savage “, through her songs, Megan Thee Stallion spreads the word of empowerment and self-esteem. 

He preaches well and scratches even better, as demonstrated by an old clip published by friends of the VH1 channel in its US version.

It is a video that Megan Pete (the rapper’s real name) had sent to participate in the casting of Love & Hip Hop, a reality show about the life of hip hop and R&B artists, when she was not yet famous and was attending university.

The self-confidence that shines through in the video is a lesson to take notes!

“I’m Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, aka H-town hottie – she introduces herself with a smile – I’m the best female rapper rocking at the moment and I’m a college student. My mom was a rapper. One day, at 18 years, I said to her: ‘Mom, I want to be a rapper’. And she: ‘No, you can’t’. And I: ‘Yes I can’ “.

At one point he predicts his success today: ” Megan Thee Stallion will become a famous name. When you talk about rock rappers, I’ll be in that conversation .” 

Believing in yourself is the most important thing when you want to achieve a goal: Megan Thee Stallion teaches!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

230
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

222
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

215
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

181
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

160
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

160
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

148
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

144
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

120
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

113
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top