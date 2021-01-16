MEGAN THEE STALLION PREDICTED HER SUCCESS IN AN OLD CASTING VIDEO

From ” Body ” to ” Savage “, through her songs, Megan Thee Stallion spreads the word of empowerment and self-esteem.

He preaches well and scratches even better, as demonstrated by an old clip published by friends of the VH1 channel in its US version.

It is a video that Megan Pete (the rapper’s real name) had sent to participate in the casting of Love & Hip Hop, a reality show about the life of hip hop and R&B artists, when she was not yet famous and was attending university.

The self-confidence that shines through in the video is a lesson to take notes!

Did y'all know @theestallion was ALMOST a Love and Hip Hop alum? Would you have liked to have had a Hot Girl SEASON? 🔥 🌡️ #LHHUnlocked pic.twitter.com/nvlhDfFmUi — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 12, 2021

“I’m Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, aka H-town hottie – she introduces herself with a smile – I’m the best female rapper rocking at the moment and I’m a college student. My mom was a rapper. One day, at 18 years, I said to her: ‘Mom, I want to be a rapper’. And she: ‘No, you can’t’. And I: ‘Yes I can’ “.

At one point he predicts his success today: ” Megan Thee Stallion will become a famous name. When you talk about rock rappers, I’ll be in that conversation .”

Believing in yourself is the most important thing when you want to achieve a goal: Megan Thee Stallion teaches!