MEGAN THEE STALLION REVEALED BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z’S TIPS FOR GETTING THROUGH A BAD DAY

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the artists of the year, with her first album “ Good News “, featuring Cardi B on “ WAP ” and 4 Grammy nominations 2021.

He also had the honor of working with the one and only Beyoncé on the remix of “Savage”.

Both were born in Houston and for 25-year-old Queen, B is an example to follow, as well as a dream come true to be able to work with her: ” I remember the first time I saw Destiny’s Child in concert – she told Stephen Colbert’s, Late Show. – I was still a child and I said to myself: ‘Wow, I want to do this someday ‘.

” I’m from Houston and you know what Beyoncé means to us. It’s the yardstick, so to just talk to Beyoncé now, I pat myself on the back because it’s great .”

Megan Thee Stallion then revealed that she is also friends with the superstar’s husband, Jay-Z and that they both gave her advice to get through a bad day, with two different philosophies.

” Jay-Z gives funny advice. If I’m having a bad day, he says to me like, ‘Megan, girl, you should be somewhere driving a boat. Get out, have fun. Forget those people … He gives me the advice from hot girl “she said, referring to her song” Ht Girl Summer “.

And Beyoncé? Regal as ever: ” Rise above ” is the advice. ” He says it in the kindest way, ” added the rapper.

