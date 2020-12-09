MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOWS WHAT HER NATURAL HAIR LOOKS LIKE: LONG GLORIOUS CURLS

Despite the difficult year, Megan Thee Stallion’s success took off like a rocket.

After her “Savage” and “WAP” collaborations with Beyoncé and Cardi B, the rapper released her first album ” Good News ” and even received 4 2021 Grammy nominations – and made it all fabulous in a flurry of beautiful wigs from his impressive collection.

Hot Girl Meg decided to wow fans by showing on Instagram what her natural hair really looks like long bouncy curls – and they’re glorious!

In the video posted by the 25-year-old, hairstylist Kellon Deryck runs her hands through Meg’s wet hair, her curls looking super healthy and supple :

” Kellon and I want to see how healthy and long my hair can be,” she explained in the caption.

But the long curls, unfortunately, weren’t there to stay, the hairdresser was prepping the hair for a very smooth blow-out, also shared with fans. The result is so soft and silky.

We have no idea what products they are using to keep this gorgeous hair healthy, but we’d love to find out.

And then who knows, maybe the next time we see the rapper’s natural curls, they’ll have grown beyond her waist!