Megan Thee Stallion wants to work with her !

After having wanted to collaborate with Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion now wants to work with Rihanna !

The voice of Rihanna attracts all the artists ! This is the case of Megan Thee Stallion who would like to sing with itafter his collaboration with Beyoncé. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Who wouldn’t dream of working with Rihanna ? While she has sung with the greatest, the singer continues to inspire artists.

It must be said that the voice of Rihanna puts everyone of agreement. And not only that ! His style caused a sensation … But also his charisma and his presence.

The interpreter of “Love me on the brain” is therefore part ofes international stars who are highly sought for collaboration. Well, yes ! A new artist would then like to work with it.

It is then Megan Thee Stallion. It is then a rapper texan of 25 years. And it is already just like the greatest !

It twerke as Cardi B. It puts the atmosphere on the platform, the TikTok with his single “Savage”. And she leaves it her new EP produced by Timbaland and The Neptunes.

Rihanna, in fact, dream more !

Megan Thee Stallion has already worked with the greatest ! It has, therefore, released a remix of his single hit “Savage” with Beyonce.

It is also associated with Nicki Minaj. ” I have already worked with Nicki and Beyoncé. My life is already made … Thank you, goodbye ! Yeah thank you everyone ! ” she stated with pride.

And attention ! The young artist still has other ideas in mind … It would like to collaborate with Rihanna.

Well, yes ! This association has done so to dream. She said the same, he would do the same “explode the head“ ! She confides then :

“Rihanna is this girl incredible. In addition, I always carry the Fenty, then … Oh my God, it would make me explode the spirit ! If I could work with it, I’d be really super happy“she then added.

