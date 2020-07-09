Megan You Stallion wants Rihanna in his next album

After his remix of Savage with Beyoncé, Megan You Stallion want to work with Rihanna and Tory Lanez for his next album.

Meghan You Stallion now you want a collaboration with the mysterious and talented Rihanna. The rapper was recently interviewed by a journalist SupaCindy radio Miami 99Jamz. In this interview, the journalist asks Meghan You Stallion that was the next artists that wanted to work. And the rapper said : “of course, I am eager to work with Huey, that does not sound at this time. But as soon as it is ready to go back to the music, I would be very very very happy to work with her.”

So is the canadian Tory Lanez, Meghan You Stallion he says :” Tory Lanez is already in my album. It is easy “. In effect, Meghan You Stallion and Tory Lanez they are good friends, so a collaboration between the two artists is expected. The future album of the rapper texan promises to contain a lot of tubes that are diverse and eclectic. It is expected that you will collaborate with Rihanna and we look forward to their future album.

The video of the interview between Meghan You Stallion and SupaCindy.



