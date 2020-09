There are those that look for to produce a little, yet extremely great crafted video gaming experience. And after that there are the individuals like Alfonso del Cerro, owner of Spanish workshop Pentadimensional Games, that have bigger than Earth fantasizes– actually. His video game, Megaton Rainfall, includes an essentially undestroyable superhero efficient in flying at supersonic rates and also damaging structures easily; think about Superman, yet method much less humanized.

